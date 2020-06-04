Marilyn. Lyles
Marilyn Lyles passed away on May 29, 2020 at the age of 63. She was born in Kodiak, AK and grew up in Gary, IN. She attended Lew Wallace High School, Class of 1974 in Gary, IN and Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. She was married to Michael Lyles and had two children, Matthew and Marissa Lyles. Mrs. Lyles graduated in Communication Studies from Purdue and was in retail sales for years at Armstrong's Jewelers and later, Roger's & Hollands, where she gained lifelong friends. She participated in the Miriam Missionary Ministry at First Baptist Church in Gary, IN. Marilyn's other activities included being a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and living life to the fullest, dancing, celebrating family, and keeping everyone glued together. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerome and Deloris Henderson. In loving memory, she leaves behind devoted husband Michael Lyles, sisters Carmen Kibuka (Indianapolis, IN), Cheryl Harrison (Kalamazoo, MI), brother Jerome (Debra) Henderson (Indianapolis, IN), sister-in-law Deborah (Louis) Anderson (Lagrange, IL) and brother-in-law Kevin Lyles (Gary, IN). She leaves two children to cherish her life, Matthew (Erica Clayton) Lyles, Marissa Lyles, three grandchildren, Amir Goode-Lyles, MyZell Lyles, and Moon Lyles. Finally, special niece and "daughter", Tamia Hillsman, and a host of other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends that felt like family. Visitation will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 9-11 at First Baptist Church of Gary, 626 W. 21s Avenue, observing state-mandated COVID-19 guidelines. The funeral will follow at 11. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.



Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
JUN
6
Funeral
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
