Marilyn Y. Rosenquist
1952 - 2020
Marilyn Y. (Fortner) Rosenquist, age 67, of Lake Station, IN passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born on November 17, 1952 in Gary, IN to Clarence and Berta (Johnson) Fortner.

Marilyn is survived by sons, Ted T.R. (Jamie) Rosenquist Jr. and John (Brenda) Rosenquist; sister, Penny Esponzia; grandchildren, Korinn Rosenquist, Maya Rosenquist and Cayde Rosenquist; ex-husband of 32 years and dear friend, Ted Rosenquist Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Berta Fortner; and brother, James Fortner.

Marilyn worked for many years as a bartender for various veteran and other clubs. She was a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 2511 and a member of the American Legion Post 502 and the Chesterton Moose Lodge.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN. Interment will follow at Heritage Cemetery, Portage, IN. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
OCT
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-1330
