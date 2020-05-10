Marion Ray Phillips
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion Ray Phillips was born June 9, 1962 in Gary Indiana. She attended Lew Wallace High School and was a member of Trinity C.O.G.I.C. She was preceded in death by parents Percy Sr. and Florence Faye Phillips, and daughter Lutisha Faye King. She was called home on April 28th 2020.Mary leaves to cherish her life 5 loving children; Cory, OJ, Monique, Alfred, and Shavonte, 17 grandchildren, 7 siblings and a host of family and friends. Funeral services are Monday, May 11th 2020 at 11:00 am at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Visitation 10 :00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In .Pastor Smith officiating. No repast services.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
LACRETIA
Friend
May 10, 2020
My deepest condolences goes out to the family know that your mother is safe in the Masters arms and will always be an angel watching over you be blessed young people and remember she is now resting easy
Samantha
Friend
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Annette
Friend
May 10, 2020
I'm sorry for the loss of your love one the family has my condolences
Sheila
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved