Marion Ray Phillips was born June 9, 1962 in Gary Indiana. She attended Lew Wallace High School and was a member of Trinity C.O.G.I.C. She was preceded in death by parents Percy Sr. and Florence Faye Phillips, and daughter Lutisha Faye King. She was called home on April 28th 2020.Mary leaves to cherish her life 5 loving children; Cory, OJ, Monique, Alfred, and Shavonte, 17 grandchildren, 7 siblings and a host of family and friends. Funeral services are Monday, May 11th 2020 at 11:00 am at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Visitation 10 :00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Internment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In .Pastor Smith officiating. No repast services.





