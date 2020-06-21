Marjorie Jean (Coundiff) Beckham, age 88 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1931 in Gary, IN to Roy and Cecelia (Dacey) Coundiff.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Kim Barnes of Valparaiso; two granddaughters, Megan (Kevin) Kelly of Round Rock, TX, Melissa (Jimmy) Young of Knox, IN; two grandsons, Mark (Katie) Snyder of Chesterton, Daniel (fiancée Megan) Snyder of Valparaiso; seven great-granddaughters, Elizabeth Kelly, Abigail Kelly, Sydney Kelly, Haley Snyder, Teagan Young, Rylinn Young, Josie Lynn Young; and great-grandson, Christopher Snyder. She was preceded in death by Mother, Cecelia E. Coundiff; Father, Roy V. Coundiff; many beloved aunts and uncles.
Marjorie attended Indiana University and Marquette University. She received her Nursing diploma from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. Marjorie received her Bachelor's Degree from Notre Dame. She began her 42-year career as a Registered Nurse at Mercy Hospital in Gary. Marjorie was the Director of the Emergency Department for St. Mary's Medical Center in Gary and then Hobart for 25 years and also oversaw the I.V. Team and Pediatric Department. Marjorie loved to spend time with her daughter, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She was the fabric of her family, and following retirement she dedicated herself to her grandchildren and supporting them in all of their endeavors. Marjorie took delight in being able to meet and spend time with her great grandchildren.
Private family services for Marjorie will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. Arrangements made with Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Chesterton, IN. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.