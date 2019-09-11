|
Mark E. DeLong, of Gary, passed away unexpectedly at home at the age of 54. He is survived by his parents: Donald (Joyce Murray) and Theresa Henke; his sisters: Debbie, Christine, Brenda and Donna; stepbrother: Timothy Murray; two children, and many loving uncles, aunts, extended family members and friends.
Mark will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A graveside service is planned for Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Calumet Park Cemetery. Line up for procession to the cemetery will be at Rendina Funeral Home, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary, at 9:30 A.M. For information, call 219-980-1141.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019