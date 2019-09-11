Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rendina Funeral Home
5100 Cleveland St
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 980-1141
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
Calumet Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark DeLong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark E. DeLong

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark E. DeLong Obituary
Mark E. DeLong, of Gary, passed away unexpectedly at home at the age of 54. He is survived by his parents: Donald (Joyce Murray) and Theresa Henke; his sisters: Debbie, Christine, Brenda and Donna; stepbrother: Timothy Murray; two children, and many loving uncles, aunts, extended family members and friends.

Mark will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

A graveside service is planned for Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Calumet Park Cemetery. Line up for procession to the cemetery will be at Rendina Funeral Home, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary, at 9:30 A.M. For information, call 219-980-1141.
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now