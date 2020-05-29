Mark Early
57, of Demotte, IN, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Mandy (Dakota) Broelmann, Brent (Megan); grandchildren, Tyler, Kaylee, Mason, Chad, Cora; siblings, Peggy Early, Jack Early, Pat (Debbie) Early, Mike (Julie) Early; Preceded in death by his parents, Lonzo and Patricia Early. Mark was a Fireman for Lowell Volunteer Fire Dept. for 20 years, he also was a past EMT with Lowell and policeman with Kouts. Mark was also a member of USW Local #1014. Visitation, Monday, June 1st from 4-8PM; Funeral Service, Tuesday, 11AM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. www.sheetsfuneral.com


Published in Post-Tribune on May 29, 2020.
May 26, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
