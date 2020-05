57, of Demotte, IN, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Mandy (Dakota) Broelmann, Brent (Megan); grandchildren, Tyler, Kaylee, Mason, Chad, Cora; siblings, Peggy Early, Jack Early, Pat (Debbie) Early, Mike (Julie) Early; Preceded in death by his parents, Lonzo and Patricia Early. Mark was a Fireman for Lowell Volunteer Fire Dept. for 20 years, he also was a past EMT with Lowell and policeman with Kouts. Mark was also a member of USW Local #1014. Visitation, Monday, June 1st from 4-8PM; Funeral Service, Tuesday, 11AM, all at Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN 46356. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. www.sheetsfuneral.com