Mark Hunt was born April 24, 1960 to Letha Hunt and Willie T. Hunt who both preceded him in death. He grew up in Gary, Indiana. Mark accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior early in his life. Mark passed on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus. Mark was the youngest of nine siblings and all a person could ask for in a brother. He was kind hearted and the ultimate caregiver to others. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Shelia L. hunt, three siblings, Leonard (Mary Ann) Carter, Tyrone (Debra) Hunt, Sarah (Daveed) Hunt Flournoy and loving nephews, Elitahl Flournoy, Nathan S. Carter, Matthew L. Carter, Phillip Wright and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 Noon to 8:00 p.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. Due to COVID-19 pandemic there will be No Funeral Services or Repast. Any condolences can be sent to Sheila L. Hunt, 829 East 35th Court, Gary, IN 46409.www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com