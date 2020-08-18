1/1
Mark Hunt
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Hunt was born April 24, 1960 to Letha Hunt and Willie T. Hunt who both preceded him in death. He grew up in Gary, Indiana. Mark accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior early in his life. Mark passed on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus. Mark was the youngest of nine siblings and all a person could ask for in a brother. He was kind hearted and the ultimate caregiver to others. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Shelia L. hunt, three siblings, Leonard (Mary Ann) Carter, Tyrone (Debra) Hunt, Sarah (Daveed) Hunt Flournoy and loving nephews, Elitahl Flournoy, Nathan S. Carter, Matthew L. Carter, Phillip Wright and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, August 20, 2020 Noon to 8:00 p.m. at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, IN 46408. Due to COVID-19 pandemic there will be No Funeral Services or Repast. Any condolences can be sent to Sheila L. Hunt, 829 East 35th Court, Gary, IN 46409.www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved