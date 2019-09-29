Home

Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace"
421 West 5th Ave
Gary, IN
Mark Lamont Bilal Obituary
Mark Lamont Bilal transitioned on September 24, 2019. He was born in Gary, IN to the parents of Jackie and Akram Wali Bilal. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Raegan Bilal and children Najee Bilal, Syrae Bilal, Issa Bilal, Dimaggio Moss, Akiecea Haymon, and a host of other relatives. Services will be held at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" 421 West 5th Ave, Gary, IN Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00am. Interment: Oak Hill Cemetery 4450 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019
