|
|
Markese Antwan Jones age 9 of Gary,In departed his life on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was a 4th grade student at Glen Park Academy. He leaves to celebrate his life his parents, Tawandra Jones & Antwan Kidd; 1 brother, Antwan Jones; 3 sisters, Tamilia Jones, Tiarra Jones, and Tyisha Jones; grandmothers, Terlisa Jones and Cheryl Bynum; grandfathers, Lawrence Lowe & Edwin Kidd; 3 nephews, Jordan & Jayden Jones and Romelo Sauls; 5 uncles, Choyer Goodlow, Jr., Michael Goodlow, Thurman Jones, LaShaun Kidd, and James Smith; special friend, Keith Griggs and many host of great uncles, great aunts cousins and friends. Visitation Monday, August 19, 2019 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell & Coleman Funeral Home, 3200 West 15th Avenue Gary In. Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019