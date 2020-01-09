|
Ms. Marlinda "Diane" Davis, age 65, of Gary, IN, departed this life on January 3, 2020. She was born March 27, 1954 in Hurtsboro, AL to the late Robert and Henrietta Davis Sr. She was a former employee of Walgreens where she received different job titles for 25 years. Marlinda was a member of Centennial United Methodist Church where she was baptized and served on the Pastor Parish Committee until she fell ill. Marlinda is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Henrietta Davis Sr., and brother Lee Davis Sr. She leaves to cherish her memory, two loving daughters, Venetia and Veleda Davis; one granddaughter whom she loved and adored, Destynee Davis; one honorary granddaughter, Jakaire Parker; one loving sister, Glenda Carey of Merrillville, IN; four loving brothers: Robert (Eleanor) Davis Jr., Johnny (Mildred) Davis, Lester Davis, James Davis; sister-in-law, Jessie Davis, all of Gary, IN; two aunts, Tempie Ivey and Lillie Womack of Columbus, GA; one uncle, Willie B. (Gussie) Harris of Safety Harbor, FL; seven nieces, seven nephews, and a host of family and friends. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory, her best friend Dorothy (John) Harris-Nelson and the Holmes family of Gary, IN.
Visitation will be held Friday from 12-8 pm at Smith Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at Centennial United Methodist Church with viewing from 10-11 and service starting at 11:00.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 9, 2020