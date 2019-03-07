|
Marquis Leahcim Bailey age 19 was born October 9, 1999 to Lisa Bailey and Michael English Sr. He confessed his life to Christ at an early age. Marquis was a very loving and charismatic young man, who enjoyed playing video games and being amongst family and friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Jimmy and Edna Bailey, maternal great grandparents Willie and Gertrude Steele and paternal great grandparents Lee and Rosie Bailey. He leaves to cherish his memories mother Lisa Bailey, father Michael English Sr., two brothers Michael English Jr. and Dada Bailey; sisters Jolee English, Edynn and Kaylin Crawford; paternal grandmother Renee English ; nephew JaMichael English and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and friends. Visitation, Friday March 8, 2019 from 9-11:00a.m.with funeral services to follow at 11:00a.m. all service at Holy Bethel Baptist Church 810 West 8th Avenue. Pastor Thomas D. Fuller Jr. Officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park .
Published in the Post Tribune on Mar. 7, 2019