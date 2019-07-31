|
Marquis Sample age 24, of Gary, In, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, born on October 6, 1994 to Ernest Williams & Rose Sample, in Gary, Indiana. Marquis graduated from Lew Wallace High School and furthered his education at Vincennes University. He accepted Christ at an early age and was a Minister of St. Jude Church actively working in the Youth Ministry. He was well –known as an accomplished Praise Dancer nationwide. Marquis leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, grandmother, Jewell Sample, brothers, Mickel McNeil and Quenton Sample , Special Aunts, Joletha Bond, Catrice Sample, Godmother, April Smith and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends.Visitation Thursday August 1,2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m all services at First Church Of God 134 E. 43rd Ave Gary,In. Internment Oak Hill Cemetery. Officiants Bishop Lois B. Hill and Bishop Norman Hairston. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on July 31, 2019