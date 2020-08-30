Marsha S. Miller, 64, of Valparaiso, formerly DeMotte, passed away on Sunday, August 16th, 2020 surrounded by family. Marsha was born the daughter of Robert & Beverly J. (Meins) Krom on August 29th, 1955. She was the oldest of 4 siblings. In 1980 she married Dale E. Miller in Sioux City Iowa. Their life-long partnership was distinctive, much like Marsha herself, beginning with an advertisement for a pen pal in the National Inquirer's "Find a Friend" section. She was the mother of two daughters and the grandmother of one grandchild.



Marsha lived life her own way, unabashedly pursuing whatever she wanted to the fullest extent possible. In her youth this included a crush on teenage-heartthrob Bobbi Sherman and going on many wild adventures with her brothers and aunt. As she came of age, so did her interests, transitioning her ears to her musical hero, Neil Diamond, and her eyes to his highly favored derrière. Marsha had many hobbies throughout her life. She was an avid crafter, focusing her efforts on beadwork and jewelry making, sewing, cross-stitch, ceramics, diamond art, and wreath-making. Marsha's other interests, which were no exception to her all-or-nothing lifestyle included collecting artwork and statues highlighting her favorite animals of cats, fish, dolphins, whales, and manatees to adorn her home. These interests were only topped by her love of all things by designer Laurel Burch; to be clear, the Laurel Burch handbags were her #1 priority! She also greatly enjoyed making an abundant amount of holiday cookies and candies to share with friends and the community. This was a family tradition that started in her youth with her grandmother and mother, which Marsha passed on to her own daughters. For better or worse, she was a woman of many eclectic tastes.



Marsha always held many strong opinions, which often manifested in some form of community engagement or goal achievement. She fully believed in the importance of education, which formally culminated for her as a graduate of Morningside College in Sioux City Iowa. Marsha shared her love for helping others throughout her life-long career in Social Work, serving at multiple organizations that supported the needs of developmentally disabled individuals. Many colleagues and clients, particularly those from Dungarvin in Merriville IN, became close friends and like family to her. Marsha was always available for a contentious political discussion. She demonstrated her passion for civic engagement by volunteering for the local chapter(s) of the democratic party or by working at voting sites. Most importantly, Marsha was life-long member of the Lutheran Church- Missouri Synod. Her final congregation was Heritage Lutheran Church in Valparaiso, IN.



Marsha is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Dale E. Miller; daughter and son-in-law Keri & Tim Miller, respectively, of Kouts, IN, and her only grandchild, Natalee; daughter, Erin Miller of Bellingham WA; Brother Dan & Sister-in-law Dawn Krom, Brother Paul & Sister-in-law Edith Krom; Brother Tim Krom and Honorary Brother George Holland.



A memorial gathering will be held at 6pm on Thursday, Sept. 3rd, 2020 at Foundations Meadows Park's Gazebo. The address is 3210 N. Campbell Street, Valparaiso IN, 46383.





