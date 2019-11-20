Home

Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Consuming Fire Ministries
5160 Georgia Street
Gary, IN
Martha Ghoston Obituary
Martha Louise Ghoston was born February 21, 1939 in Corinth, Mississippi to the late Smith and Bettie Banks. She confessed in Christ at an early age at City Road C.M.E. Church. Martha was employed at Lake County Nursing and Rehabilitation in East Chicago, IN for 39 years. She was a dedicated employee. Martha L. Ghoston passed away Sunday November 10, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Northlake in Gary, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her parents, Smith and Bettie Banks; two sisters, Minnie Banks and Theonia Coleman. One daughter, Sharon Crook. She leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters; Janice (Franklin) Campbell of Gary, IN; Thresia (Tyrus) Hunter of Tucker, Georgia and Fernan (Shaun) Smith of Merrillville, Indiana; one sister, Mary Ann (Chester) Weatherly of Alexandria, Virginia; one aunt, Dorothy Mae Brown of Corinth, Mississippi; ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Visitation will be held Thursday November 21, 2019 from 12pm-8pm (family hour 6-8) at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street. Funeral service will take place 11am Friday November 22, 2019 at Consuming Fire Ministries 5160 Georgia Street Gary, Indiana. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Nov. 20, 2019
