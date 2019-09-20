Martha Lois Wilson Willis passed away peacefully early Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the age of 95.



A celebration of her life will be held October 19, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Duneland Falls Banquet Center, 1100 N. Max Mochal Highway (St. Rd. 149), Chesterton, IN.



Martha was born July 6, 1924, the only child of Stuart Ehrgott Wilson and Lucia Showalter Wilson, in Indianapolis, Ind., both of whom preceded her in death.



She married Russell Anthony Willis, Jr., Sept. 12, 1949, in the Congregational Church in Indianapolis. He preceded her in death Oct. 19, 2002. They shared over 50 years of marriage.



They had five children, all of whom survive: Christopher L. Willis, of Portage; Russell A. Willis, III (Lisa Sagrati), of Tucson, Arizona; Lucius S. Willis (MaryBeth), of Vestal, N.Y.; Margaret L. Willis (David Canright), of Chesterton, and Edward H. Willis (Marc Molomot), of Bronx, N.Y.



Also surviving are grandchildren, Abigail M. Willis Canright, Vaishali F. Willis, Ahilya M. Willis, Benjamin Austrin-Willis, and Sarah Austrin-Willis.



Memorial donations may be made to the Portage Township YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN, 46368; the Portage Township Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1582, Portage, IN 46368; the Portage Township Live Entertainment Assoc., P.O. Box 1111, Portage, IN, 46368; and the Visiting Nurse Association Hospice, 2404 Valparaiso St., Valparaiso, IN, 46383.



