Martha Miles
On Friday, July 31, 2020 Martha Jo Miles, a loving mother, sister, grandma, great grandma and friend passed away. Martha will be forever remembered by her children, Leon Dennie, Stephanie Gill, and Lee Gill; sisters and brother Vanessa Francis, Patricia Green, Michelle Dennie and Kevin Dennie. Martha will never be forgotten by her numerous grand kids, great grand kids, nieces, nephews, extended family and a really dear friend Treva Johnson. The viewing of Martha Miles will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace" Funeral Home 421 W 5th avenue Gary, IN 46402, between the hours of 10:00am-12:30pm. Family hours will be from 12:30pm-2:30pm.


Published in Post-Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Viewing
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
