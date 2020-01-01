|
Martin "Lamont" Epps, age 63, of Gary Indiana was called home on December 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Martin was born to the late Joseph Epps and Ruby Lee Neely on October 22, 1956. He was a graduate of Westside High School class of 1976. Martin was a member of Tarrytown Baptist Church. Martin was a loving son, companion, father, brother, grandfather, and friend to many. Martin was a sharp dresser, always had a joke to tell, he had an infectious laugh and wonderful smile. Martin loved sports from the Bulls, Cubs, and the Bears. Martin is preceded in death by his father and sister Pamela Cherry. Martin left to cherish his memories: loving mother Ruby Lee Neely; special companion Delores Dennis; loving daughters Martina, Lamesha, Whitney, Pamela Epps; and Raneisha (Devin) Smith, loving son Jermaine (Christina) Epps; 14 grandchildren, Siblings Debra (Anthony) Rucker, Ruby, Edna, Donald, and Joseph Epps; He leaves a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Martin will be truly missed by everyone who life he has touched. Funeral Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 11:30am at Tarrytown M.B Church 601 Ralston St Gary, In 46406 Services Entrusted To Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 1, 2020