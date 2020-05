Or Copy this URL to Share

Marvin R. Pearson, age 81, of Gary, IN, passed away May 6, 2020. All Services Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Wake 9:30a.m. Funeral 11:00a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W.15th Ave. Gary, IN. Burial Oak Hill, Gary, Indiana. Must wear mask to attend.





