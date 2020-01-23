Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home - Gary
4209 Grant Street
Gary, IN 46408
(219) 887-1852
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Monica & Luke Church
645 Rhode Island Street
Gary, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Monica & Luke Church
645 Rhode Island Street
Gary, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Smith


1940 - 2020 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary A. Smith Obituary
Mary A. Smith was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and cousin. Mary so loved the Lord. Born February 02, 1940 to Willie and Ethel Wainwright first child of 8 children. Mary attend Tolleston High School and devoted member of Holy Angels Catherdal. Mary enter into Holy Matrimony with Jeremiah Smith. Mary passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Mary was preceded in death by parents Wille and Ethel, twin brothers Willie and William, Arthur and Jackie. Mary leaves to cherish her memories daughter Monica Smith of Indianapolis, Indiana, three sons, Paul and Joseph Smith of Gary, Indiana, Jerome (Cynthia) Smith of Fontana, California; Six grandchildren Michelle, Maurice, Mia, Paul Jr., Alonna and Bryson. One great-granddaughter Natalee. One sister Margo Wainwright-Harris of Los Angeles, California, brother Lamont Wainwright of Gary, Indiana, Michael Wainwright of Los Angeles, California. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. On Thursday, January 23, 2020 visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at St. Monica & Luke Church, 645 Rhode Island Street, Gary, IN 46402. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -