Mary A. Smith was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and cousin. Mary so loved the Lord. Born February 02, 1940 to Willie and Ethel Wainwright first child of 8 children. Mary attend Tolleston High School and devoted member of Holy Angels Catherdal. Mary enter into Holy Matrimony with Jeremiah Smith. Mary passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the age of 79 years. Mary was preceded in death by parents Wille and Ethel, twin brothers Willie and William, Arthur and Jackie. Mary leaves to cherish her memories daughter Monica Smith of Indianapolis, Indiana, three sons, Paul and Joseph Smith of Gary, Indiana, Jerome (Cynthia) Smith of Fontana, California; Six grandchildren Michelle, Maurice, Mia, Paul Jr., Alonna and Bryson. One great-granddaughter Natalee. One sister Margo Wainwright-Harris of Los Angeles, California, brother Lamont Wainwright of Gary, Indiana, Michael Wainwright of Los Angeles, California. Many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. On Thursday, January 23, 2020 visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at St. Monica & Luke Church, 645 Rhode Island Street, Gary, IN 46402. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 23, 2020