Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Share Mary's life story with friends and family

Mary A. Taylor, age 78 of Merrillville, IN, passed away May 6, 2020. All Services on Thursday May 14, 2020. Wake at 9:30AM and Funeral at 11:00AM at Powell Coleman Funeral Home, 3200 W. 15th Ave., Gary, IN. Please wear face mask if attending.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store