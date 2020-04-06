|
Mary Louise Alexander-Howell was born December 16, 1935 to Frank and Carrie Alexander. Mary was a graduated from Cleveland High School in Mississippi, Class of 1955 and she retired from Gary School City where she was the Head cook at Beverage school. She joined Open Door Church of God in Christ in 1979 under of the pastorate of Elder M.C. Bennett. Mother Howell leaves to cherish her memories, daughter, Jon E. (Charles) Hurt, granddaughter Jocelyn L. Hurt, grandson, Charles (Buster) Hurt IV. Brother Will Henry (Estelle) Jackson, sister Ida Simmons, Vernell Burnice, all of Rochester, NY. Sister/Niece Betty Mitchell/Chicago, IL Sister's in love, Mildred Robinson of Seattle Washington, Ellease Hogan of Michigan City, IN. as well as a host of close relatives, devoted neighbors and friends. All Services Wednesday April 8,2020 Wake 9:30am to 11:00am with a PRIVATE HOMEGOING TO FOLLOW at 11:00am at Open Door Church, 2134 West 5th Ave. Gary. Elder Eddie L. Chandler Officiating. Professional Services Rendered by Powell Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 6, 2020