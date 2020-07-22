1/1
Mary Allen Haggard
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Allen Howard Haggard was born February 28, 1950 in Greenville, Mississippi. She was the second oldest child born to Allen and Mary Howard, which preceded her in death. She attended school in Greenville, Mississippi public school system. After coming to Gary, Indiana she met and married John Haggard. Mary worked as a skilled nurse. She was very passionate about her job. Mary was a very devoted wife and mother. She love cooking and decorating. She had a beautiful smile and very kind heart. Mary is also preceded in death by two brother Joseph "JB" Miles and Willie "WL" Howard; two sisters Jacquelyn Matthews and Tammy Allen.Mary leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband John Haggard; two daughters Pam (William Johnson) and LaShawn; one devoted son John Haggard Jr.; nine grandchildren Tatiana, Jatanya, George Jr., Alex Jr., Dominique, Anthony, Alexis, Marsheena and Chevy; nine great grandchildren; eight brothers Allen (Sharon) Howard of Merrillville, Henry (Mary) Howard of Boomer, NC, Roy (Gina) Howard of Walls, MS, Rodney Haney, Cedric (Crystal) Howard, Dejuan Howard all of Memphis, TN, Bristol (Latrice Howard of Spring, TX, Marvis (Marna) McBride of Oakland, CA; three sisters Dell (Arthur Sr.) Haggard, Annette (Leonard) Wilson and Barbara (Clyde) Merriweather all of Gary, IN; two special sisters Geraldine Smith of New York and Mandy Holmes of Memphis, TN; five sisters-in-law Barbara (Curtis) Holt, Ernestine Joy, Claudine Haggard, Peggy (Jerry) Miller and Onjada (Raymond) Richardson; brother-in-law Cornelius Matthews; special friend Linda Harrison of Merrillville, IN; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation, Saturday July 24, 2020 from 9:00a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at The Praise House 565 Adams Street Gary, Indiana.Pastor Marcus T. Hurt Sr. officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
The Praise House
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
The Praise House
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 23, 2020
I was 16 years old in 1980 when I met Mary ( and Dell) when i started working at Ross Care Center. Mary was a wonderful woman and friend. Over the past 40 years I have ran into her from time.to time, and she always greeted me with a hug and kiss. I was saddened when I got the call from Dell. Walk with the angels sweet Mary. You will be missed terribly!!
Carrie Cook Schrader
Friend
July 23, 2020
Words can not explain Mary. Mary was a very kind and special lady she will be truly missed.
Michelle Crawford
Friend
July 23, 2020
Praying for the family. Mary was always generous and kind to me. She will be missed. Sending love and support all the way from Alabama.
Edna Stewart
Friend
July 22, 2020
Mary was a very good friend to me she always called me when I was sick and vice versa I will truly miss her smile RIP Mary.
Pamela Wilson
Friend
July 22, 2020
Mary is my cousin she was a beautiful woman of God and she had a beautiful spirit always had a beautiful smile on her face . She will be truly missed . We Love you Mary rest in paradise Love always Renee Curtis & your Dayton Oh Family
Renee Curtis
Family
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bernard Cooper
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved