Mary Allen Howard Haggard was born February 28, 1950 in Greenville, Mississippi. She was the second oldest child born to Allen and Mary Howard, which preceded her in death. She attended school in Greenville, Mississippi public school system. After coming to Gary, Indiana she met and married John Haggard. Mary worked as a skilled nurse. She was very passionate about her job. Mary was a very devoted wife and mother. She love cooking and decorating. She had a beautiful smile and very kind heart. Mary is also preceded in death by two brother Joseph "JB" Miles and Willie "WL" Howard; two sisters Jacquelyn Matthews and Tammy Allen.Mary leaves to cherish her memories her devoted husband John Haggard; two daughters Pam (William Johnson) and LaShawn; one devoted son John Haggard Jr.; nine grandchildren Tatiana, Jatanya, George Jr., Alex Jr., Dominique, Anthony, Alexis, Marsheena and Chevy; nine great grandchildren; eight brothers Allen (Sharon) Howard of Merrillville, Henry (Mary) Howard of Boomer, NC, Roy (Gina) Howard of Walls, MS, Rodney Haney, Cedric (Crystal) Howard, Dejuan Howard all of Memphis, TN, Bristol (Latrice Howard of Spring, TX, Marvis (Marna) McBride of Oakland, CA; three sisters Dell (Arthur Sr.) Haggard, Annette (Leonard) Wilson and Barbara (Clyde) Merriweather all of Gary, IN; two special sisters Geraldine Smith of New York and Mandy Holmes of Memphis, TN; five sisters-in-law Barbara (Curtis) Holt, Ernestine Joy, Claudine Haggard, Peggy (Jerry) Miller and Onjada (Raymond) Richardson; brother-in-law Cornelius Matthews; special friend Linda Harrison of Merrillville, IN; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation, Saturday July 24, 2020 from 9:00a.m. - 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at The Praise House 565 Adams Street Gary, Indiana.Pastor Marcus T. Hurt Sr. officiating. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery