Manuel Memorial Funeral Home
421 W. 5th Avenue
Gary, IN 46402
(219) 888-9933
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
1831 Virginia Street
Gary, IN
Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Baptist Church
1831 Virginia Street
Gary, IN
Mary Ann Boulden Obituary
Our beloved daughter Mary Ann Boulden and loving mother to 3 boys has passed away on January 24, 2020. She leaves behind her mother Josephine Clinton Woods; Three sons, Demario Frazier, Damine Wiggins and Eric Wiggins; 1 grandson; 1 great grandson; 1 sister; 4 brothers and a host on nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00am at Trinity Baptist Church 1831 Virginia Street Gary, IN with Rev. Dwight Gardner officiating. Viewing 9:00AM to 11:00AM followed by funeral services. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace"
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020
