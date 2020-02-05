|
Our beloved daughter Mary Ann Boulden and loving mother to 3 boys has passed away on January 24, 2020. She leaves behind her mother Josephine Clinton Woods; Three sons, Demario Frazier, Damine Wiggins and Eric Wiggins; 1 grandson; 1 great grandson; 1 sister; 4 brothers and a host on nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00am at Trinity Baptist Church 1831 Virginia Street Gary, IN with Rev. Dwight Gardner officiating. Viewing 9:00AM to 11:00AM followed by funeral services. Arrangements entrusted to Manuel Memorial "Parlor of Peace"
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020