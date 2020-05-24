Mary Ann Guyton, nee Allen age 90 years a lifelong resident of Gary, Indiana received her wings on May 19, 2020. She was a 1947 graduate of Roosevelt High School and she attended Marquette University. Mary Ann was the owner of Allen's Florist for many years, a business that was a family business. She was a very unique floral designer. She was also former co-owner of the Kit Kat Lounge. Mary Ann was a faithful walker on the Tolleston School track doing 3 miles every day and she bowled with many leagues throughout the city. Mary Ann was a member of Israel C.M.E. Church, the Ci-de- Vants' Civic and Social Club for over 30 years. Preceding her in death her parents Diston & Addie P. Allen, daughter Brenda "Bo" Stroud, son Brett L. "Foots" Guyton, brothers Roy, Diston Jr., Rosenwald Sr., Roosevelt Sr. and Cornelius Allen , sister-in-law Patsy L. and nephew Roosevelt Allen Jr. "MaMa" as she was affectionately called by her family will be truly missed. She leaves to cherish precious memories her loving and devoted son Melvin Stroud Jr., Daughter in Christ Patricia (Anthony) Ballard; 3 grandchildren Robin Entoundi, Brett L. Guyton Jr., and Alicia L. Hampton; 5 great grandchildren Brett L. Guyton III, Daveon Speed, Yarius and Angela "Kwambi" Entoundi and Angel McLemore. 2 sisters-in-law Venisha Williams and Alta Allen and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday May 28, 2020 from 12 to 8:00 p.m. Family hours 6-8:00 p.m.at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave. Gary, IN, 46404. Funeral service Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Israel C. M. E. Church, Rev. Octavious Wilson, Pastor. 2301 Washington Street. Rev. Carrell K. Cargle Sr. officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park.