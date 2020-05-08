age 90, passed away April 29, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1929 to William and Alberta Johnson in Gary, Indiana. She attended Gary Roosevelt High School. United with Christ at an early age. She was a loving wife and homemaker to Cleo Robertson; who preceded her in death. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Thomas Decker, William and Roland Johnson. Sisters; Bessie Bell, Jessie Powell, and Mercy L. Williams. She leaves to cherish her memories sisters: Delores Teamer of Missouri City, TX; Orithia Howard of Gary, IN; Stella Johnson of Ft Washington MD and Doris Johnson of Saulk Village, IL. Brother: Irvin Johnson of Ft Washington, MD and host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great, great nieces, and nephews and friends. Favorite brother-in-law James Teamer. Memorial pending at a later date.