1/
Mary C. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary C. Taylor, age 73, of Gary passed away on September 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gerald Taylor. Mary leaves to cherish her memory 1 daughter Stacy (Frank) Hall, 2 sons Brian and Shawn Taylor, 1 grandson Patrick Hall, 1 brother William (Patricia) Pickering, several nieces and nephews. Private Funeral services Tuesday, September 29,2020 at 11:00 a.m. with View and Go visitation at 10:00 a.m. Masks are required. Interment Chapel Lawn Cemetery. All services at Lakeshore Chapel 2295 Washington Street Gary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lakeshore Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lakeshore Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved