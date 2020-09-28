Mary C. Taylor, age 73, of Gary passed away on September 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Gerald Taylor. Mary leaves to cherish her memory 1 daughter Stacy (Frank) Hall, 2 sons Brian and Shawn Taylor, 1 grandson Patrick Hall, 1 brother William (Patricia) Pickering, several nieces and nephews. Private Funeral services Tuesday, September 29,2020 at 11:00 a.m. with View and Go visitation at 10:00 a.m. Masks are required. Interment Chapel Lawn Cemetery. All services at Lakeshore Chapel 2295 Washington Street Gary.





