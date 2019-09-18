|
|
born October 24, 1924 in Millington, TN to the late Rosa and LeRoy Taylor. She accepted Christ at an early age. October 1944, she moved to Gary, IN. She met LeRoy Lee, they married on November 22, 1948 and to this union, three children were born. She was a faithful member and Mother's Board president at St. Martin Morning Star Church under the leadership of Rev. O.M. St. George. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, granddaughter, Kimberly Lee; and her siblings, 4 sisters and 5 brothers. She leaves to cherish her memory, 3 children: daughter, Mary Louise Hurt; and 2 sons, Vincent (Amanda) Lee and Roy Edward (Susan) Lee; 8 grandchildren: Frederick, Denise, Gina and Joseph Hurt; Amanda, Roy E. Jr, Jennifer and Jairus Lee; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends. Visitation, Friday, September 20, 2019, 12:00p.m.-8:00p.m., family hours 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at The Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave., Gary, IN. Homegoing service: Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Life Christian Center, 4040 Broadway, Gary, IN. Rev. O.M. St. George, Officiating. Interment: Evergreen Memorial Park
Published in the Post Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019