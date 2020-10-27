1/1
Mary D. Massey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary D. "Nana" Massey (nee Doto), age 107 1/2, of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020 at home with her loving family by her side.

Mary is survived by her step-daughter, Mary Sue McGown; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and she was also deeply loved by numerous nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Massey, parents: Joseph and Filomena Doto; children: Ilene Dance, Patricia Scheidt and Keith Hooper; grandchildren: Patti Robbins and Karen Sabo; son-in-laws: Jerry Dance and Bill Scheidt; two sisters; and seven brothers.

Mary held several employment positions, such as; bomb inspector at Kingsbury Ordinance Plant during WWII, waitress at Tivoli Tap in Gary and babysitter at KDlanes during Tuesday Women's League. She also volunteered at the American Legion. Mary loved gardening, baking cookies, cake decorating, telling jokes and especially spending time with her family. It was important to her that family traditions were continued on through the generations - everyone loved her pasties. Our sweet Nana will be forever missed by all of the people whose lives she touched throughout her beautiful life.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM, with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Mary's name to Harbor Light Hospice.

Visit Mary's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved