Mary Elder Jones age 65 of Gary, IN passed away Tuesday December 10,2019. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School class of 1973. She was an instructor over the Arts Program at Roosevelt High School for many many years. Mary also was a cook for the Catholic organization. Mary was a member of Miracle Temple Church for many years. She gave her life to God at a young age under the leadership of Elder C.E. Simmons. Mary is proceeded in death by her father William P. Elder Sr, her mother Verlene (Word) Elder, her sister Kathleen Elder, and a host of aunts, uncles, and friends. She leave to cherish her memories devoted husband Freddie Jones Sr., children Jervon Jones, TaSheila Cook, Delathia (Bruce) Murray, Freddie (Sheena) Jones Jr.,and Romero Cunningham Jones, siblings Vernell (Frank) Moye/Elder, Katherine Elder, William P. (Suzette) Elder Jr., Isaiah Elder Sr, Anthony Elder Althea ( Donald ) Young, Judy (Horace) Carney, Cheryl (Floyd) Jelks, Thomas Elder, 13 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild, and a host of other family and friends. Visitation Wednesday December 18,2019 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Funeral 12:00 p.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, IN. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart, IN
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 17, 2019