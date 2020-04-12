|
was born March 5, 1932 to Clyde and Cleo Bridgeman in Pine Bluff, Arkansas transitioned from this earthly life to glory on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A talented cook Mary will be remembered for her kind and gentle spirit. She was a member of Christian Valley Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. De'Wan M. Bynum and the late Rev. C.H Taylor where she worshipped and sang in the choir. Mary is preceded in death by her parents Cleo Anderson-Bridgeman and Clyde Bridgeman, Sr. husband Horace Brown, Sr., daughter Cleaster Bond and sister Hattie Davis. Her memories will be cherished by daughter Janet Brown and son Horace Brown, brother Clyde Bridgeman, Jr.; granddaughters TaShonda Brown and Mary Bond and grandson Horace Bond and a host of other relatives and friends. Services are as followed Visitation Wednesday April 15, 2020 from 12p.m. to 4p.m. there will be a stop and view @ Guy & Allen Chapel and Funeral services Thursday April 16, 2020 services will be streamed live via Facebook under Guy & Allen Funeral Directors Inc.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020