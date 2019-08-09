|
|
Mary Florence (Fullilove) Townsend was born November 15, 1933 to Earline and Gracie Fullilove in Winona, Mississippi. She departed this life on Friday August 2, 2019 Mary is preceded in death by her parents, husband Mitchell Townsend; brothers Willie, Walter, Joe, Eddie, and Lonnie Fullilove; sisters Ruth Townsend and Betty Jones; son Burnell Lockhart; grandson John Hillsman; granddaughter Nichole Wilson; great-great granddaughter Jocelyn Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memories loving children Dorothy (Roosevelt) Chandler of Gary, In, James (Judy) Lockhart of Painesville, Ohio, Patricia (Early) Scott of Gary, In, Gracie Townsend and Gary (Diana) Townsend of Victorville, Ca. 14 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and 9 great-great grandchildren a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Wake Saturday August 10,2019 9:30 a.m-11:30 a.m. Funeral 11:30 a.m. all services at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church 977 Chase St. Gary,In. Internment Oak Hill Cemetery . Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on Aug. 9, 2019