|
|
Mother Mary Frances Blakely (Rhines-Lee), passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. She was born November 16, 1927 to the late Mr. Adolphus Rhines and Mrs. Veola Hairston in Lizella, Georgia. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Pastor Alvin Lee, Sr. and Bishop William O. Blakely, Sr, Parents, Mr. Adolphus Rhines, Sr., Mr. John Hairston, Sr. and Mrs. Veola Hairston; Sister, Martha Hairston; Brothers, Willie Harmon, Adolphus Rhines, Jr., William Rhines and daughter, Etta Rene (Ernest) Austin. Her testimony was being Saved and having a Life that pleased God. She was a loving Mother, dedicated Prayer Warrior and Woman of God that will be sadly missed by family and friends.Mother Blakely was the wife of the late Pastor Alvin Lee, Sr. whom she married on December 18, 1950 and after his passing married Bishop William O. Blakely on August 18, 1973. Her love was for the Grand Ole Church of God in Christ and to serve the people of God. Her remembrance will be forever cooking meals for the Holy Convocations and using her hands doing whatever service that was needed for the glory of God.Mother Blakely is survived by her children; Alvin (Esther) Lee, Jr. of Crawfordsville, IN; Missionary Alfreda (Pastor Clarence) Phillips of Merrillville, IN; Anita (Elder Samuel) Warren, Jr., and Alton Lee of Gary, IN; One Sister, Mrs. Doris (Late Willie) Prince of South Bend, IN; Three Brothers, John D. (Linda) Hairston, Jr., of South Bend, IN and Tommy (Donna) Hairston of Marietta, GA; Family of Love, "The Blakely Family", 10 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and the Abundant Grace Church of God in Christ Family. Special Thank you to BrightStar, NWI,-CA, Catholic Charities and their untiring efforts for providing a caring home environment.Visitation Sunday, March 8, 2020 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 there will be a viewing prior to the Celebration of Life from 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. The Celebration of Life will begin on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. All services will held at True Light International Ministries, 1257 Cline Avenue, Griffith, IN 46321. Host Pastor is Supt. Scott Jefferson. Arrangements Entrusted to Powell and Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020