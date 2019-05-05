|
|
Mary "Toni" McNeal-Galinis, 71, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019. A lifelong Gary resident, Toni was a 1965 graduate of Roosevelt High School. Toni will be most remembered for her time having worked at Indiana Bell in South Bend, IN and for her time spent working for the City of Gary at City Hall, the Gary Police Department as a dispatcher and at the Dept. of rehabilitation and demolition. Toni is survived by her daughter Rebecca Galinis; brother Boliver "Keith" McNeal; "sis" Audrey (Donnell) Thomas-Hall; aunt Louise Thomas; nephew Brandon (Erika) McNeal; niece McKenzie McNeal; and countless friends, cousins and great nieces and nephews. Toni was preceded in death by her mother Johnnie McNeal; father Otis McNeal; maternal grandparents Charlie and Mary Davis; paternal grandparents Curtis and Hertha McNeal. Memorial service will be held Monday May 6, 2019 at 4pm at Smith Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home 4209 Grant Street Gary, Indiana 46408.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 5, 2019