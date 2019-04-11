|
Mary McMillan Gilbert age 95 of Gary,In passed away April 8,2019. Mary was a very caring and giving person which is how she started her career in the service of others. She worked at the USO, an organization dedicated to serving the men and women in the U.S. Military and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, three siblings, and her husband Robert Gilbert. Mary is survived by her six children,Frances Booker, Devon Gilbert, Edna Carr (Eli), Robert Gilbert Jr. (Beatrice), Jerome Gilbert (Evelyn), and Pamela Gilbert Thomas,22 grandchildren, 50 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren. All Services Saturday April 13,2019. Wake 9:30a.m. Funeral 11:00a.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave.Gary,In. Burial Evergreen Memorial Hobart,In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Apr. 11, 2019