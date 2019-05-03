Home

Mary Howard age 93 passed away peacefully at Sebo's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on Sunday April 28,2019. She worked at the Budd Company as well as the West Side Nursing Facility, where she retired. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley and Ella Howard. She leaves to cherish her memory 13 children: 8 daughters, Joyce Love, Gloria (Jimmy) Davis, Carletha Davis, Charlene (Jerry) Jackson, Martha Tidwell, and Mary Davis all of Gary, Indiana; Marilynn (Albert) Edenburg of Memphis, Tennessee; and Eunice Davis of Stockton, California; 5 sons, William Davis, Jr. and Dennis Davis both of Phoenix, Arizona; Kenneth (Karen) Davis of Cunningham, Tennessee; and Samuel Davis and Vernon Davis, both of Gary, Indiana; 33 grandchildren; 62 great grandchildren; 33 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Wake Saturday May 4,2019 9:00 a.m-11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at The Father's Heart Church 2225 Broadway Gary, In. Internment Oak Hill Cemetery. Services Entrusted To Powell-Coleman Funeral Home.
Published in the Post Tribune on May 3, 2019
