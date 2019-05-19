Mary Jane (McKown) Shaver, 96, of Sarasota, FL went to be with her Lord on March 23, 2019. Mary Jane (Rusty) was born on April 7th, 1922 in Silver Lake, Indiana. Spending her childhood and adolescence in Warsaw, Indiana. She attended Stephens College and Indiana University.Rusty was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her life was well lived and those that knew her appreciated her candor and honesty. Not one to hold back she expressed her opinion without prejudice especially with her children, yet benevolently generous to any of them that needed help. By all that knew her…she will be missed.She is survived by four children, John B. Shaver (Terri) of Ft. Wayne, IN; Connie Shaver of Sarasota, FL; Cindy Tilley (Marcus) of St. Petersburg, FL; William (Cub) Shaver (Maureen) of Marco Island, FL; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; two sisters, Sonya Engle (Don) of Greeley, Colorado; Jeannine (Windy) Cavell of Warsaw, IN.Mary Jane is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 60 years, William C. Shaver of Sarasota, Florida and one brother, Fred McKown, Jr.Memorial contributions can be made to the . Private services are being arranged by Greenlawn Funeral Home in Fort Wayne, IN. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Fort Wayne, IN. Visit www.greenlawnmpfh.com to sign the online guest book. Published in the Post Tribune on May 19, 2019