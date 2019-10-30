|
Mary Josephine Richardson, age 90, made her heavenly transition on October 26, 2019 in the loving comfort of her home. She was well known for her culinary skills, specializing in her native New Orleans cuisine. Mary Josephine was a faithful and dedicated member of St. John's Lutheran Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Booker T. Richardson, parents, three siblings, and sons Eric and Nolan. She leaves to cherish her memories loving children, Deblyn Vinson, Brenda, Benita (Michael) Nicks, Craig (Dr. Tanya) Richardson, Arrie Richardson (Melinda); sister, Claudette Green; special niece, Linda Dotes, and beloved extended family.
Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019, 12-8 p.m., family hours 6-8 p.m., Smith, Bizzell and Warner Funeral Home. Funeral service Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 2235 West 10th Avenue, Gary, IN.
www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Post Tribune on Oct. 30, 2019