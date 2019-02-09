|
|
Age 69, transitioned home on Feb 4, 2019 at Methodist Hospital Northlake. She was born Feb 4, 1950 in Louisville, MS. Joyce was a proud graduate of Roosevelt High School c/o 68. She was baptized at a early age and was a member of St John Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by parents,Theodore and Mary L Cistrunk; sister Eileen (Gary) Willis; nephew Mark Walker and niece Crystal Garmon. She leaves to cherish her memory son, Robert (Chenille) Howard Sr.; grandchildren, Rayshon Howard, Robert Howard Jr, Chantelle White and Zacary Artis Jr; sisters, Delores Winbush, Rachel Cistrunk, Katie Walker and Irene Walker; nieces, nephew, great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Memorial services held at St John Baptist Church located at 2457 Massachusetts St, Gary, IN 46407 at 11am on February 11, 2019 with family hour for one hour prior to services.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 9, 2019