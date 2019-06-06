Mary Katherine Griggs, nee Nosek, age 103, late of Steger, IL, passed away peacefully June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Griggs. Loving mother of Kenneth E. Griggs and Clara (Dennis) Carlson. Proud grandmother of Susan Griggs, Christine Griggs and Debbie (Derrick) Szulim. Cherished great grandmother of Alexis Carlson and Joey Szulim. Fond mother-in-law of former daughter-in-law Karen Griggs. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her siblings: Keson Nosek, Margaret Rohde, Michael Nosek, Franklin Nosek, and Florence (aka Collette) Mettler. Mary was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa the daughter of Frank and Lillie Fithen-Nosek. She worked as a secretary for the US Securities and Exchange Commission during WWII. She retired as a secretary from the Steger School District. She was a retired honorary member of the Steger Fireman's Women's Auxiliary. Mary was also a former member of the 1st Congregational Church of Steger, St. Paul Good Shepherd Church of Park Forest, and current member of St. John's Faith Church UCC in Matteson.Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Smits - Steger Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Smits – Steger Memorial Chapel, 3045 Chicago Rd., Steger, IL. Interment Evergreen Hill Cemetery – Steger, Illinois. www.SMITSFH.com Published in the Post Tribune on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary