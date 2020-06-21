Mary "Pat" Kietzman, age 84 of Seaford, DE and formerly of Portage IN was born on April 12, 1936 and entered Heaven's Gates on June 17, 2020.
Pat had an unwavering faith in God. She loved family and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Her hobbies were crocheting and sewing.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Robert Kietzman and former husband, Paul Garner. She is also preceded in death by her son, Randy T. Garner. Pat is survived by her sons, Rick (Mary) Garner and Jamie (Anne) Garner; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday June 22, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial to take place at McCool Cemetery. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Pat's name to: Laurel Senior Center, 113 Central Ave., Laurel, DE 19956. Be still and know that I am God-Psalm 46:10 Online condolences can be given at www.ee-fh.com.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.