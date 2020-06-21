Mary Kietzman
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Pat" Kietzman, age 84 of Seaford, DE and formerly of Portage IN was born on April 12, 1936 and entered Heaven's Gates on June 17, 2020.

Pat had an unwavering faith in God. She loved family and spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Her hobbies were crocheting and sewing.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Robert Kietzman and former husband, Paul Garner. She is also preceded in death by her son, Randy T. Garner. Pat is survived by her sons, Rick (Mary) Garner and Jamie (Anne) Garner; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday June 22, 2020 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, Portage Chapel, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Burial to take place at McCool Cemetery. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Pat's name to: Laurel Senior Center, 113 Central Ave., Laurel, DE 19956. Be still and know that I am God-Psalm 46:10 Online condolences can be given at www.ee-fh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edmonds & Evans Funeral Homes
6941 Central Avenue
Portage, IN 46368
(219) 762-1330
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved