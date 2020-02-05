|
age 87 passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Gary, Indiana. She was born in Fort Smith, AK to Barbara Wilson (deceased) and Jab Jackson (deceased). Mary relocated to Gary, IN in 1947. Mary graduated from Roosevelt High School. She was married to Rev. Edward L. Bondon for 35 years who proceeded her in death. Mary was an active member of Mt. Horeb M.B. Church serving as President of the Missionary Society and member of the Nurse's Guild. Mary retired from Art's Bakery. She was an active member of the Indiana Brotherhood District Association. She was preceded in death by her only brother, Clarence Wilson (Hattie Mae, deceased). Mary was the proud mother of nine children. She was preceded in death by her sons Robert, Jr. (Carly), Donald, and Tyrone Barker and daughter Delores Barker. She is survived by her children Cornell, Victor (Ellen), Annette Theresa, and Barbara Barker and son Anthony (Sara) Bondon. Mary leaves to cherish her memory 22 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other loved ones. Funeral services Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation 9 – 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Horeb at 456 Hamlin Street, Gary, IN. Rev. David Edwards. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune on Feb. 5, 2020