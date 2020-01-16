Home

POWERED BY

Services
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary L. Davis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary L. Davis Obituary
Mary L. Davis age 59 of Gary, In passed away on January 9,2020. Mary was a 1981 graduate of Roosevelt High School and was previously employed at Flying J and TradeWinds Services. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, William Davis and Mary Howard Davis and beloved son Melvin Lamont Barksdale. She leaves to cherish her memory 2 children Latanya Cross and Isaiah Cross: 12 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren: 7 sisters, Joyce Love, Gloria (Jimmy) Davis, Carletha Davis, Charlene (Jerry) Jackson and Martha Tidwell, Marilynn Edinburgh , and Eunice Davis ; 5 brothers, William Davis, Jr. and Dennis Davis, Kenneth Davis (Karen) ; and Samuel Davis and Vernon Davis. Also a host of close relatives and friends. All Services Friday January 17,2020. Wake 9:30a.m. Funeral 12:00p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -