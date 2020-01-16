|
Mary L. Davis age 59 of Gary, In passed away on January 9,2020. Mary was a 1981 graduate of Roosevelt High School and was previously employed at Flying J and TradeWinds Services. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, William Davis and Mary Howard Davis and beloved son Melvin Lamont Barksdale. She leaves to cherish her memory 2 children Latanya Cross and Isaiah Cross: 12 Grandchildren and 2 Great Grandchildren: 7 sisters, Joyce Love, Gloria (Jimmy) Davis, Carletha Davis, Charlene (Jerry) Jackson and Martha Tidwell, Marilynn Edinburgh , and Eunice Davis ; 5 brothers, William Davis, Jr. and Dennis Davis, Kenneth Davis (Karen) ; and Samuel Davis and Vernon Davis. Also a host of close relatives and friends. All Services Friday January 17,2020. Wake 9:30a.m. Funeral 12:00p.m. at Powell Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15th Ave Gary, In.
Published in the Post Tribune on Jan. 16, 2020