Mary L. Gatewood, age 86 of Gary, Indiana was born July 9, 1934 to Eva Mae and Sam Willie Purdy. She was raised and graduated in Batesville, Mississippi and was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. She exchanged time for eternity on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Joyce L. Harrell, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Mary leaves to cherish her loving memories, husband, Larry Gatewood, her two daughters, Sandra (Joseph) Smith, Lisa Gatewood; four sons Steve (Juanita), Kenneth (Lorene), Eric and Larry Lamont. 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 12:00pm – 8:00pm Family hour 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408. Funeral Services Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00am New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 2325 West 21st Avenue, Gary, Indiana 46404. Rev. Obie C. Lyons, Pastor Officiating. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com