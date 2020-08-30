1/1
Mary L. Gatewood
1934 - 2020
Mary L. Gatewood, age 86 of Gary, Indiana was born July 9, 1934 to Eva Mae and Sam Willie Purdy. She was raised and graduated in Batesville, Mississippi and was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. She exchanged time for eternity on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Joyce L. Harrell, 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Mary leaves to cherish her loving memories, husband, Larry Gatewood, her two daughters, Sandra (Joseph) Smith, Lisa Gatewood; four sons Steve (Juanita), Kenneth (Lorene), Eric and Larry Lamont. 18 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, September 4, 2020 12:00pm – 8:00pm Family hour 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home, 4209 Grant Street, Gary, Indiana 46408. Funeral Services Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00am New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church 2325 West 21st Avenue, Gary, Indiana 46404. Rev. Obie C. Lyons, Pastor Officiating. www.smithbizzellwarnerfuneralhome.com



Published in Post-Tribune from Aug. 30 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith, Bizzell & Warner Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 29, 2020
Your Passing left a lot of heavy hearts, but God knew best, he knew you were tired so he gave you ur wings and brought you home, now you can watch over your entire family peacefully, I know for a fact you are with your baby boy Lamont, and you no longer have too worry because your spirit is with him.. R.I.P mama Gatewood.
Rayeshelle Paige
Friend
