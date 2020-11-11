1/1
Mary L. Henderson Battle
Mary L. Henderson Battle age 82 of Gary formerly of Canton, Mississippi made her transition Friday, November 6, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Nona Mae Henderson, brothers Gene and William Jackson and grandson James L. Boykin Jr. She leaves to cherish her fond memories daughters Cynthia (James Sr.) Boykin and Monica Renee Henderson both of Gary, Indiana; grandchildren Jerwell (Anna) Bradley, Arnisha Lee (Warren) Dixon, Elesia Davis all of Gary, Indiana and Donte Boykin of Indianapolis, Indiana; sister Mattie M. Walker of Gary, Indiana and Debra (Tony) Matthews of Elkton, Maryland; brother Robert E. (Nita) Henderson of Gary, Indiana; Sister/cousin Bernice Braden of Gary, Indiana, 19 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00a.m. -11:00 a.m. with family hour from 10:00a.m.-11:00a.m. with funeral Services to follow at 11:00 a.m. all services at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church 1301 west 21st Avenue. Pastor Hal McKinley officiating. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery



Published in Post-Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
