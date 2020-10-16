1/1
Mary Lee Gardfrey
1916 - 2020
Mary Lee Washington was born on February 1, 1916 in Memphis, Tennessee to Bessie Scott and James Washington. Mary was married to Jackson Porter and had a son named Arthur. They divorced and she moved to Gary, IN in 1932. She met Mr. Judge Gardfrey and they became a couple and married in 1933. To this union 7 children were born, Donald, Stanley, Leonard, Kenneth, JoAnn, Andrea and Steven. Mary was a licensed practical nurse for over 20 years. She also attended I.U.N.W. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; and her first 5 children; Arthur, Donald, Stanley, Leonard and Kenneth and grandson Todd K. Gardfrey. She had a large family of loved ones, 28 grandchildren and 6 generations. Visitation and Funeral Service will be held on Saturday October 17, 2020 at Manuel Memorial Funeral Home 421 West 5th Ave Gary, IN. Visitation will be 9-11. Funeral will begin at 11


Published in Post-Tribune on Oct. 16, 2020.
