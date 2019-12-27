|
Mary Lee Hillard was born October 24, 1942 and received her wings to glory on December 22, 2019. Mary was born in Hernando, MS to Samuel Maxwell and Girtha Griffin. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Henry Hillard, sons Kenneth and Robert Hillard, grandchild Tamika Turks, father Samuel Maxwell and sister Lula Mae Johnson. She leaves to cherish her memories mother Girtha Griffin, 6 children Sammie Hillard, LaVerne (Tyrone) Neely, Russell (Angelia) Hillard, Tracie (Gilberto) Lopez, Rachel Gunn and Annie Hillard. Four sisters, four brothers, 19 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. Visitation Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 12 to 8p.m. Family Hours 6 to 8 p.m. at the Guy & Allen Chapel. Funeral service Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Glen Park COC, 505 E. 45th Ave. Pastor Robert Holt, officiating. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in the Post Tribune from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019