Mary Lee Minor, age 63, passed away on December 18, 2019. Born in Mississippi, Mary was a Gary, Indiana resident for over 48 years. She was the owner of Miss Minor's Daycare and enjoyed writing poems. She was loved by so many and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents: John Henry Hamon and Charlena Hamon and a special cousin, Gloria Haughty. She leaves to cherish her memories, loving husband of 42 years, Frank Minor; daughter, Janice Hernandez; and sons: Carlos and Carl Minor; 9 grandkids; 1 brother, Johnny Hamon, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation: Saturday, December 21, 2019 9:00 a.m.-11:00a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11:00a.m. All services held at the Guy & Allen Chapel, 2959 W. 11th Ave, Gary, IN.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 20, 2019