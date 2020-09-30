Mary Lee Virgil Avery transitioned to eternal life on September 24, 2020. Born February 5, 1922 in Hazelhurst, Mississippi. A Gary resident for more than 70 years and member of Christ Temple Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71years Louis Howard Avery, sons Preston, Clifford, Michael and granddaughter Trinidette. She Leaves to cherish her memory daughters Audrey and Gloria, sons Louis (Darlene), Gregory, Jerome (Mona) 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, sister Lucy Brown, brother Harry Michaels and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9:00a.m. -11:00a.m. with funeral services immediately following at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Bishop Dr. Dale L. Cudjoe officiating .