1/1
Mary Lee Virgil Avery
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lee Virgil Avery transitioned to eternal life on September 24, 2020. Born February 5, 1922 in Hazelhurst, Mississippi. A Gary resident for more than 70 years and member of Christ Temple Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71years Louis Howard Avery, sons Preston, Clifford, Michael and granddaughter Trinidette. She Leaves to cherish her memory daughters Audrey and Gloria, sons Louis (Darlene), Gregory, Jerome (Mona) 12 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren, sister Lucy Brown, brother Harry Michaels and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9:00a.m. -11:00a.m. with funeral services immediately following at 11:00 a.m. all services at the Guy & Allen Chapel 2959 West 11th Avenue. Bishop Dr. Dale L. Cudjoe officiating .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post-Tribune on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guy & Allen Funeral Directors, Inc.
2959 West 11th Avenue
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 949-6325
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 29, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Joe Howard Jr
Neighbor
September 29, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Joe Howard Jr
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved