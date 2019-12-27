|
|
Mary Lou Adams, age 80, of Gary, passed away Monday, December 23,2019. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on February 7, 1939 to the late Baker and Edna Murphy. She was a member of the Glen Park Fraternal Order of Eagles, Post 2413.
She is survived by her children, Glen F. (Annette Teeter) Embry, Nancy M. Revers, Sandra L. Embry, John A. Adams, Shawn P. (Elise) Adams, Danny L. (Sharlene) Adams, Mary F. (Adam) Grabowski; 12 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John P. Adams and siblings, Shirley, Peggy, Bobby, Betty.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Burton officiating at Rees Funeral Homes, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 11:00-5:00pm at the funeral home. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Post Tribune on Dec. 27, 2019