Mary Lou Gervais, age 88, of St. Petersburg, Florida and formerly of Hobart passed away in her home on Monday April 22, 2019. Mary Lou was born July 9, 1930 in Bloomington, Illinois to the late Hyatt O. "Jack" and Maude (Lucas) Simmons. She retired from her job as a sales clerk after working for the Burlington Coat Factory and the Mays Company for over thirty years. Mary Lou was a long time member of Assumption BVM Church in Hobart, a member of the St. Mary Medical Center's Auxiliary and Porter County Right to Life. She was very active in many Church Activities before moving to Florida.Mary Lou is survived by her eight children, Paul (Pam) Gervais of St. Petersburg, FL; Howard Gervais of St. Petersburg, FL; Lorraine (Lawrence) Bank of Lowell; Lynn (George) Andrus of Westville; Fran Gervais of Valparaiso; Laurie "Dody" (Richard) Anderson of St. Petersburg, FL; Amy Hume of St. Petersburg, FL and Rene (Bobby) Brosey also of St. Petersburg, FL; ten grandchildren, four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Mary Lou was preceded in death by her loving husband Bertrand, her parents and her brother, Jack Simmons. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 9:30 am Friday May 3, 2019 with prayers at Rees Funeral Home 600 Old Ridge Road Hobart, Indiana 46342 and process to Assumption BVM Catholic Church 3530 Illinois Street Hobart, Indiana for a 10:00 am mass celebrated by Rev. Lourdu Pasala. Burial will follow in Calumet Park Cemetery. Visitation will Thursday from 4-8 pm with a 4:30 prayer service at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.